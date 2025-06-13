Miami Heat Legend Reacts To Kevin Durant Trade Rumors
The Miami Heat, along with the Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves, are seen as the leaders in the sweepstakes for Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant.
Rumors and discussions about Durant's next NBA home are progressing quickly, leading to direct and indirect reactions about the situation from people in the Heat's organization.
While All-Star guard Tyler Herro cannot directly comment on the matter and instead placed Durant in his all-time starting five, Heat legend Udonis Haslem has some more freedom.
The three-time NBA champion was asked on The Pat McAfee Show if he believes Durant would mesh well in Miami, to which he responded, “I think Kevin Durant would fit in anywhere, but definitely, I feel he fits in with the Miami Heat culture,” Haslem said. “I can’t speak too much on it, but I would say he’s a guy who comes in and just has to be Kevin Durant.”
“What I will say is that if it happens, he comes into a locker room and a situation where you have a Hall of Fame coach already in (Erik) Spoelstra Nostra, where you have a team that has a culture already. The question that people have about Kevin Durant is, can Kevin Durant be a leader? He doesn't have to be a leader in Miami. They already have leadership. They already have a culture. They already have a hell of a head coach," Haslem concluded.
With the Durant trade saga seemingly coming to a close rather swiftly, it's nice for Heat fans to hear a franchise legend and the Vice President of Basketball Development is on board with the pursuit of the 15-time All-Star.
