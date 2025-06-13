Heat Legend Says Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Needs Dwyane Wade Arc In NBA Finals
As the Indiana Pacers host the Oklahoma City Thunder Friday night, many are declaring this the most pivotal game of the series. The winner of this affair will likely be the favorite to win the NBA Finals.
As the Thunder are down 2-1, everyone is looking at Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to reel the Thunder to victory. Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem mirrored the 2024-25 MVP to Dwyane Wade in 2006, saying two-way playmaking is the key to victory.
"He was cooking, but he did it on both ends," Haslem said on NBA Today Friday night. Right now, to be a champion, you have to do champion things on both ends of the basketball court. I understand you're tired, but it ain't no time to be tired, bro."
After all, Gilgeous-Alexander won the MVP for a reason. Even for Oklahoma City's strong defense and historic season, they run through their star guard as their headliner. Gilgeous-Alexander had 24 points in Game 3 but went 9-of-20 from the field and turned the ball over a playoff-high six times.
Danny Green emphasizes the Thunder guard needing to step up, considering the difference in team structures.
"The only way OKC wins is if Shai is the MVP," Green said. "It's different for Indiana. With Pascal [Siakam], Myles Turner, and Bennedict Mathurin, they can have a multitude of guys be up for the Finals MVP. OKC does not win this Finals without Shai being the MVP. He has to be agressive and get to the foul line. Fatigue is not an excuse."
