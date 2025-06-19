Miami Heat Fans Slam Breaks On Potential DeMar DeRozan Trade
Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan has once again surfaced as a potential trade target for the Miami Heat amid the trade saga of NBA superstar Kevin Durant. Despite the buzz, many Heat fans are already slamming the brakes on the idea as Duncan Robinson, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Pelle Larsson are potential options in the exchange.
DeRozan, 35, joined Sacramento last offseason as apart of a three-team sign-and-trade deal that sent him from the Chicago Bulls. DeRozan signed a three-year contract, averaging 22.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists in 77 games.
However, some Heat fans believe DeRozan is past his prime. They would rather keep Larsson, who showed promise as a rookie.
“I'm keeping Pelle. Demar isn't that good,” one fan said. “We aren't winning a title with him as part of a big 3 unless you are talking prime Wade and Shaq as the other 2.”
Another fan used a Lebron James quote to say that they would become a fan of another NBA team if DeRozan is traded to the Heat.
Fans hilariously denied the acquisition because of DeRozan's declining skills.
At this point, fans are holding out hope for Durant. He turns 37 before the start of this season but still averaged nearly 27 points. He is a much better fit than DeRozan.