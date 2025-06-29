Miami Heat Forward Expected To Ink $13 Million Contract Extension
With the Miami Heat's re-signing of guard Davion Mitchell to begin the offseason, all eyes are now on Pat Riley to see if he will extend one of the team's young forwards.
2022 first-round pick Nikola Jovic is eligible for a contract extension this offseason. Bleacher Report predicts the Heat will extend the young wing to a contract worth $13 million a year.
"That’s why the Miami Heat are going to fork over at least $13 million per year on Jović’s new extension this summer," the article wrote. "Though he’s had some durability issues (46 games played each of the last two years), Jović has shown enough to warrant a sizable investment ahead of his potential restricted free agency in 2026. Miami tends to dream big every offseason, but it won’t make the mistake of letting its grander plans get in the way of spending what it takes to lock down an intriguing 22-year-old with serious offensive upside."
Heading into last season, Jovic was predicted to take a big leap in the rotation. However, he missed the final month of the regular season due to a fractured right hand. Throughout the Kevin Durant trade negotiations, Riley was reportedly adamant about not trading Jovic.
Given the hesitancy to move Jovic for a superstar-level player, it is safe to assume he has a role to play in Miami's future plans. Jovic would presumably begin the season off the bench but this could be the season where he fully breaks out as a player.