Miami Heat Get Shocking Offseason Grade After Norman Powell Trade
The Miami Heat's acquisition of Norman Powell had some outsiders hyping the team up with potential playoff aspirations.
Others aren't as moved, though. Despite the significant move, CBS Sports still highlights the lack of overall activity as a concern, giving Miami a "C" for its summer so far.
"The lack of proactivity here is what's concerning. Whether it was biting the bullet and paying the Durant price or going the other way and quietly exploring what sort of rebuilding value they could have gotten for Herro and Adebayo, it just would have been nice to see the Heat commit to a direction. The Norm Powell trade helps, but was a short-term band-aid."
The only teams the Heat graded better than were the Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors, and Chicago Bulls. Their offseason was essentially likened to that of the Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets.
"Miami's track record is impeccable, but this is a 37-win team that still owes a first-round pick to Charlotte from the failed Terry Rozier trade. Tyler Herro is a reigning All-Star, but Cleveland humiliated him defensively in the first round. Bam Adebayo is coming off of his worst season in years," the article wrote.
The Powell acquisition doesn't fix everything, especially as a fringe All-Star entering a team needing major upgrades. But it's a start. Powell's career season illustrates his ability to be a second scorer on a struggling Heat team.
Hopefully though, Miami isn't done making offseason moves.
