Heat Legend Gives Spot-On Assessment Of Cooper Flagg's Summer Expectations
The NBA world is anxiously awaiting the debut of Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 pick by the Dallas Mavericks. His first action is tonight against Bronny James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the Vegas Summer League.
Before the matchup, Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem spoke about it on ESPN. He said Flagg will get evaluated by a different set of rules.
"The expectations are different for different people in different situations," Haslem said. "My expectations for Summer League, I had to open eyes. I had to come in, I had to get numbers. I had to turn heads."
Haslem called this a "trial" for Flagg where the Mavericks can get a feel for how he handles certain situations.
"When I look at a situation like Cooper Flagg, I look at what he's able to do on the basketball court," Haslem said. "You don't want to look at numbers. You don't want to look at the stat sheet at the end of the night. You want to look at how comfortable he is. You want to put him in different situations. You want to maximize his minutes on the court. You want to see what he's not comfortable doing. You want to get in that film room and work on his weaknesses. For me, this is like a trial for Cooper Flagg."
