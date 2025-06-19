Miami Heat Get Slight Encouragement With Kevin Durant Competitors
Of the final 3-4 teams favored to land Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant, the Miami Heat have constantly been slapped with the lowest odds.
However, the latest development may give them a glimmer of hope in their pursuit. A recent report from The Athletic suggested that the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs haven't made aggressive pushes toward acquiring Durant, putting them in similar territory as the Heat.
"If your goal is strictly competing as much as possible as soon as possible, the Rockets and Spurs probably should trade for Durant. Teams like Miami and Minnesota probably should operate with that as the primary goal. They are operating at asset deficits because of previous trades, so they can't afford to be picky. The chance to get a Durant-level player at below the price it would typically cost to do so is really their only chance of making the leap into true championship contention."
Miami's shortcomings thus far in their Durant chase likely stem from its shortage of assets, rather than a lack of effort. It doesn't have many impact players outside of Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, boasting mainly underwhelming vets on large contracts or young players. The Heat would likely give up a couple of wing players, a few young developmental pieces, and a plethora of first-round picks.
It would be a haul to land the 15-time All-Star, but acquiring him would give them a chance to elevate their lackluster offense and possibly elevate them back to championship contention.