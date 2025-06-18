Miami Heat Predicted To Re-Sign Fan Favorite Guard In Free Agency
While the Miami Heat are one of the reported finalists in the Kevin Durant trade negotiations, landing the 15-time All-Star is not one of their only priorities this offseason. Davion Mitchell, acquired from the Toronto Raptors at the trade deadline, is projected to hit unrestricted free agency. Miami is reportedly interested in bringing him back.
The former first-round pick made a strong impact off the bench, specifically in the playoffs. He became a fan-favorite even as the team was swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round. While never a star with either the Sacramento Kings, the team that drafted him, or the Raptors, Mitchell found a solid role in the rotation with Miami.
Bleacher Report predicts the Heat will resign Mitchell to a salary close to the non-taxpayer mid-level exception. It should be in the $12 million range. Mitchell's salary prior to entering free agency is $6.5 million.
"After three years with the Sacramento Kings, Mitchell landed in Toronto via offseason trade with the Raptors," the article wrote. "The team wasn't very good; he wasn't especially memorable. But the Miami Heat picked him up before the deadline, and in 30 regular-season games (15 starts), he showed more of what he's capable of—averaging 10.3 points and 5.3 assists while shooting 44.7 percent from three-point range. He was even better in four playoff appearances (15.0 points, 6.3 assists, 50 percent from three). And while the Heat need to pick a direction, keeping Mitchell as part of that makes sense."
Mitchell's potential return would set the stage for a solid guard rotation consisting of himself and All-Star Tyler Herro. It is unknown what Terry Rozier's outlook with the franchise looks like but Miami could try shopping him around to teams this offseason. If so, Mitchell could see some time as a starter.