Miami Heat Had Plans Of Trading Up In Draft Until It Was Evident Kel'el Ware Was Available
The Miami Heat entered Wednesday's first round of the NBA draft thinking about trading up.
Multiple media outlets reported they were entertaining swapping for the No. 9 pick with the Memphis Grizzlies. That changed when the Heat realized they were in position to get a player they wanted all along.
The Heat kept their spot so they could draft Indiana center Kel'el Ware.
"We weren't sure if Kel'el would get to us so we were looking at different options to potentially move up," Heat assistant GM Adam Simon said. "But when he was there, there was a couple picks, we felt there was a good chance for him to get to us."
The Heat feel confident with their decision. They believe Ware can serve as the perfect complement to center Bam Adebayo in the frontcourt, even playing them together.
"It's not easy to find 7-footers that can play out on the perimeter offensively and also be able to defend with his ability to shot block and defend the post," Simon said. "For us, that was very appealing."
They also think he can benefit from playing in their environment with coach Erik Spoelstra.
"He's going to give us versatility on both ends," Simon said. "I think his skills set fits us. The things he does well are going to be things that coach Spo are going to be able to use well."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Inside The Heat. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
