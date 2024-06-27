Inside The Heat

Miami Heat Had Plans Of Trading Up In Draft Until It Was Evident Kel'el Ware Was Available

Shandel Richardson

Jun 26, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Kel'el Ware poses for photos with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected in the first round by the Miami Heat in the 2024 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
The Miami Heat entered Wednesday's first round of the NBA draft thinking about trading up.

Multiple media outlets reported they were entertaining swapping for the No. 9 pick with the Memphis Grizzlies. That changed when the Heat realized they were in position to get a player they wanted all along.

The Heat kept their spot so they could draft Indiana center Kel'el Ware.


"We weren't sure if Kel'el would get to us so we were looking at different options to potentially move up," Heat assistant GM Adam Simon said. "But when he was there, there was a couple picks, we felt there was a good chance for him to get to us." 

The Heat feel confident with their decision. They believe Ware can serve as the perfect complement to center Bam Adebayo in the frontcourt, even playing them together.

"It's not easy to find 7-footers that can play out on the perimeter offensively and also be able to defend with his ability to shot block and defend the post," Simon said. "For us, that was very appealing." 

They also think he can benefit from playing in their environment with coach Erik Spoelstra.

"He's going to give us versatility on both ends," Simon said. "I think his skills set fits us. The things he does well are going to be things that coach Spo are going to be able to use well." 

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Inside The Heat. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.