Miami Heat Land Former First-Round Picks In Blockbuster Trade Proposal
Many All-Star caliber players are expected to be available in trade negotiations this offseason. Stars like Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo have been rumored to be interested in potentially leaving their current teams. The Miami Heat are one team heavily rumored to be interested in acquiring one of the two former MVPs. However, there is a budding star on the block who can make a strong impact without having to trade as much capital.
The Brooklyn Nets' Cameron Johnson has been reportedly been involved in trade talks during the season prior to the deadline. Now, the Nets could trade the 29-year-old forward as they look to rebuild their team.
A trade between the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets could resemble:
Miami Heat receive: F Cameron Johnson, G Keon Johnson
Brooklyn Nets receive: G Terry Rozier, G Pelle Larsson, 2029 first-round pick
In this proposed deal, the Heat find a way to move Terry Rozier's expensive salary but package Pelle Larsson and a future first-round pick alongside him. While the Heat may be hesitant to trade Larsson and the pick, Johnson put up strong numbers this season while this Nets roster was overlooked due to their record. He would play in the frontcourt at the power forward position opposite Bam Adebayo.
While the Nets continue their rebuild, acquiring Larsson may be a necessity for this trade to go through. The Nets presumably wouldn't move their best player for one expensive contract and a future pick. Larsson could become a meaningful player in their rotation.
The Heat also add Keon Johnson, 23, in the deal. Johnson, a 2021 first-round pick, joined the Nets in 2023 on an original two-way contract before being signing a multi-year contract. While the team lost many games this season, Johnson became one of the team's primary scorers. He was not very efficient in his expanded role but we have seen Erik Spoelstra develop young guards into meaningful rotational players.