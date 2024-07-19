Inside The Heat

Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Said Michael Jordan Was Talking Smack At NBA 75th Party

In October, 2021 the NBA 75th Anniversary Team was announced. When the players got together to celebrate the occasion, it was a smack fest from the moment Michael Jordan entered the room.

Jan 14, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Former Miami Heat player Dwayne Wade waves to the fans after a special ceremony during halftime of the game between the Miami Heat and the Charlotte Hornets at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
When former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade and the rest of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team got together, there was awe.

Then there was chatter. Then all of a sudden there was a deafening silence.

"I didn't even know how that moment was going to hit, even when we got named to the team." Wade said on 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony & Kid Mero. "The moment we walked in the room and you actually saw Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar], actually saw Jerry West, Magic [Johnson], and we were like 'oh we're on this team?'"

Then Michael Jordan walked in. The once raucous room stood still.

"The talk in the room was crazy. The moment was when MJ [Michael Jordan] came in that m************. When he walked through, everything changed," Wade said. "When MJ walked in, there was silence. He was sizing everybody up."

Wade then spoke of a clip which went viral when Jordan and Johnson started a banter which was something only the real legends can do.

"You saw the clip where him and Magic, that went viral. That was right away," Wade said. "I was just sitting there thinking I'm listening to Michael and Magic talk shit, really talk shit."

Wade said Michael told Magic to put his sneakers and get ready to ball.

"That's the old guard right there," Jordan said to Johnson, "Where your shoes at, you and I play one-on-one right now,"

The room then broke out in hysteria.

Scott Salomon is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.

