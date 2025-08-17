Miami Heat Legend Udonis Haslem Has Solution To Huge NBA Trade Dilemma
One of the biggest stories of the offseason is where Golden State Warriors star Jonathan Kuminga ends up. He has been on the trade rumor mill all season. Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem recently gave his take while speaking on ESPN.
Haslem said he thinks the Warriors should make a deal with the Chicago Bulls.
"I'm looking around," Haslem said last week. I'm looking at the Chicago Bulls and I'm looking at the Golden State Warriors and I'm saying Josh Giddey looked like a guy that could fit great over in Golden State and Jonathan Kuminga looks like a guy that possibly could fit good in Chicago."
The Heat were rumored to have interest in Kuminga before they landed Norman Powell from the Los Angeles Clippers. With the Heat no longer an option, Haslem said the Bulls are a perfect fit for Kuminga.
"I remember reading an article just a little while ago where Josh Giddey's father said that there was interest from Golden State in Kuminga, but OKC took him at six, and they said that Golden State would take him at seven," Haslem said. "So I'm just saying, this might be a solution. I'm no GM. This might be above my pay grade, guys. But this might be a solution to some people's problems."
HEAT REPORTEDLY HAVE INTEREST IN ADDING NEW PLAYER
The Miami Heat have conducted some business in the last couple of days, but not in the way that fans are hoping for. They shipped Haywood Highsmith in a salary-dumping trade to the Brooklyn Nets, then recently signed Dru Smith to a three-year, $7.9 million partially guaranteed contract. It's no secret that the organization's goal was to get under the luxury tax and save cap space for next summer.
The roster remains without a true backup center. It was reported that the Heat were interested in Kai Jones and conducted a workout, but nothing came to fruition. The lack of size will be a serious issue for the team next season. However, there may be another candidate in mind to address the problem.
It's also been reported that the Heat have expressed interest in Trey Lyles. He's a 10-year league veteran forward who can also play a small-ball center role. He's listed at 6-9 with a 7-3 wingspan.
Lyles spent last season with the Sacramento Kings and averaged 6.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, and shot 42 percent from the field, 34 percent from three-point range in 69 games played. His ability to space the floor with his three-point shooting, especially as a stretch big, would complement the Heat's offense significantly.
More Miami Heat News
Dru Smith Re-signs With The Miami Heat On New Deal
Five Miami Heat Players With Most To Gain From Haywood Highsmith's Absence