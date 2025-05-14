Miami Heat Legend Udonis Haslem Pays Ultimate Comment To Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell was honest after Tuesday's disappointing, season-ending loss to the Indiana Pacers.
He said the team let down the city for losing in the second round as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. He also expects lots of criticism from the media in the offseason.
"Getting beat down like this and y'all are gonna write some sh-- about us man," Mitchell said. "And that's gonna be fuel. Fuel for everybody. Y’all gonna say a lot of sh--. Y'all are. And that's what it takes. I've been here. So, I understand, we understand and we just gotta use it for fuel for next year."
Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem co-signed every one of Mitchell's words. He actually applauded Mitchell taking responsibility by comparing it to what Pat Riley would say after Heat defeats.
"That is leadership," Haslem said. "You got to have, and here's another Riley-ism for you, you have to have so many sleepless nights that winning is the only option."
Haslem said there is nothing wrong with Mitchell being upset over the loss. The key is bouncing back from it.
"It's kind of ruined me over my life because I don't know how to do anything else but win," Haslem said. "...I love it [Mitchell's response]. They deserve all the criticism. Bring it on. We're going to get in the gym. Don't quiet the noise. Listen to it. Let it burn. Let it sink in. Listen to what they're saying about you ... Take it, internalize it and build on it."
