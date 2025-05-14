Udonis Haslem Has Foolproof Way To Keep Luka Doncic In Shape Daily
As the longest-tenured player in league history, NBA legend LeBron James has been the standard for physical wellness.
Hopefully, his lifestyle can rub off on newcoming superstar Luka Doncic. James' former Miami Heat teammate Udonis Haslem can attest to his vigorous routine as the catalyst for his high-level play since 2003.
"Imma make sure his house is somewhere near LeBron James' house," Haslem said on Get Up Wednesday morning. "You're gonna be in his pocket. This is gonna become a lifestyle to you, not just an in-season thing. We're gonna get rid of all that Hooka-Luka talk and all that. All that is over. There's gonna be a new Luka Doncic starting now when you get here. And that's because you're gonna follow in the footsteps of the man who I've seen at practice at 9 am when practice doesn't start until 11."
Doncic's health concerned Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison, who infamously dished out the five-time All-Star for Anthony Davis in February. Now with James, Doncic can adapt to a better lifestyle and help the Lakers fulfill their championship aspirations. Los Angeles was gentleman swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves this postseason, falling way below the expectations many had for a team boasting James and Doncic.
