Miami Heat Likely Rotation One Of Their Youngest In Years
Suddenly, Miami is no city for old men.
The Miami Heat's likely nine-man rotation -- subject to tweaking by coach Erik Spoelstra in training camp and beyond -- is one of its youngest in many seasons. It features only two players who are currently 30 or older (Andrew Wiggins and Norman Powell) and, at the moment, averages 25.8 years.
It includes seven former first-round picks, which in itself is a rarity for the Heat, even if they didn't pick two of those players (Wiggins and Davion Mitchell) initially. Miami has relied on undrafted projects in recent years, but five who became regulars for them (Max Strus, Caleb Martin, Duncan Robinson, Haywood Highsmith, Gabe Vincent) are no longer around.
The nine expected to get the first shot at a rotation, at least until Dru Smith (27) is ready or unless Simone Fontecchio (29) really impresses:
Bam Adebayo, 28.
Nikola Jovic, 22.
Wiggins, 30.
Powell, 32.
Tyler Herro, 25.
Then add Kel'el Ware (21), Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24), Pelle Larsson (24) and Mitchell (27).
Gone since last training camp: Jimmy Butler and Kevin Love, both well into their 30s. And Terry Rozier, while still around at age 31, is out of the likely rotation.
The last time the Heat leaned so heavily on a young core -- other than the Big 3 era, when, as most forget, LeBron James, Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade came together at an average age of 27 -- was back in 2003-04, when Wade and Udonis Haslem were rookies and Lamar Odom and Caron Butler were each under 25.
The Heat started that season 0-7, but eventually rallied to the playoffs at 42-40 and won a round, with just two veteran anchors (Eddie Jones and Brian Grant), before flipping Grant, Odom and Butler for Shaquille O'Neal the next offseason.
Two seasons later, they were champions.
We will see if this group can make similar progress, or if some will be moved eventually for those who can.