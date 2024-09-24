Miami Heat On Par With East Championship Contender, Per NBA Analyst
It's hard to count the Miami Heat out of championship contention, largely due to their multiple NBA Finals appearances since 2020.
Many are viewing the Heat as a lock for their third consecutive Play-In Tournament appearance, but one analyst disagrees. ESPN's Zach Lowe is placing the Heat in the same tier with the Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic, and Cleveland Cavaliers.
"Tier three [is] Cleveland, Orlando, Indiana, and Miami. Miami gets the grandfather in treatment. I know everyone is down on Miami. The Jimmy Butler situation is a little bit fraud. They're old. How are they going to figure this out?" Lowe shared. "Are they going to be able to pull another rabbit out of their hat? Never sleep on the Heat, Jimmy plus Bam plus Spo plus a competent supporting cast. They belong in a tier with these teams."
This is quite high praise for the Heat, considering the Pacers are coming fresh off an Eastern Conference Finals appearance. Most do understand Lowe's point, however, as none of the other teams mentioned in tier three are nearly as accomplished as the Heat in the modern era.
Until others prove they are capable of reaching the biggest stage, there's no reason to drop Miami down the ranks.
MORE HEAT NEWS
Miami Heat Deal Jimmy Butler, Acquire Top-2 Pick In Potential Blockbuster Trade
All-Defensive Guard Names X-Factor Needed For Miami Heat's Success
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.