Miami Heat Linked To Trade For 76ers All-Star Despite Fresh Injury Concerns
The Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers have uncertain futures for vastly different reasons. The former simply isn't sure if they have the star power needed to contend while the latter isn't sure if their leaders can stay on the floor.
Not only are the organizations linked through this, but also in a blockbuster trade proposal. The Sixers sending one of their All-Stars to the Heat would give both front offices a level of clarity, as Miami would go all-in on chasing a title while Philadelphia could begin building with their young core.
Paul George Injury Update Raises Questions About Heat Trade Connection
All-Star forward Paul George played 41 games last season, so his injury concerns in Philadelphia are already well documented. However, matters were made worse when ClutchPoints reported George "is out for the start of training camp and may not play in the preseason. Too early to tell there."
Most of the Heat fanbase wouldn't mind the front office vaulting the team back into the tier of contenders in the Eastern Conference, but it preferably wouldn't happen by adding George. Still, PFSN linked George to the Heat by listing Miami as a landing spot for the nine-time All-Star. The article suggests Pat Riley and company would see great value in his "veteran presence and two-way impact."
While the 35-year-old Sixers forward does possess these attributes, he's only valuable to the Heat if he's consistently on the court.
MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS
Heat Predicted To Stun Fanbase By Landing $153 Million All-Star In Win-Now Blockbuster Trade
Miami Heat's Norman Powell Most Excited About This New Teammate