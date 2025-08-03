Inside The Heat

Heat Predicted To Stun Fanbase By Landing $153 Million All-Star In Win-Now Blockbuster Trade

Oct 23, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat president Pat Riley addresses the crowd during the Pat Riley Court dedication ceremony at halftime at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
Giving Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro an opportunity to lead the Miami Heat appears the most likely outcome for the 2025-2026 season.

However, the right opportunity arising at February's trade deadline could always shift an organization's plans.

The Los Angeles Clippers have the league's oldest roster, led by Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Bradley Beal, Chris Paul, and more, so there's no telling how much next year will play out for them. It's possible all of the veteran stars thrive together, or the Clippers could fall completely out of title contention due to injuries and inconsistency.

If the latter takes place, PFSN predicts the Heat could swoop in and acquire Leonard in a win-now blockbuster trade.

The six-time All-Star has two seasons remaining on his three-year, $153 million contract, which is ideal for Miami's front office. It would give the Heat a few seasons to contend with a trio of Herro, Adebayo, and Leonard before money comes off the books for what is projected to be a loaded 2027 free agency class.

Los Angeles trading Leonard would signal a rebuild is on the horizon, so the likes of Jaime Jaquez Jr., Nikola Jovic, and draft capital could play a part in this scenario.

One obstacle to this deal occurring is the Heat are often stubborn about how many assets are given up, so it's much more likely Leonard finishes out his rollercoaster career in L.A. or elsewhere.

