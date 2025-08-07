Miami Heat Player Projected To Make Team USA Olympic Roster
Last year, the United States of America assembled arguably the greatest roster ever put together for the Paris Olympics. It consisted of 10 All-Stars and three certified Hall of Famers in LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant. They won gold medals and the Olympic title for the fifth consecutive time. The next roster will look drastically different in a couple of years, with some newcomers, along with returning talent.
CBS Sports predicted the 2028 men's U.S.A. basketball roster, including Heat All-Star Bam Adebayo. He was part of last year's Paris Olympic team and played a role in their victory. The eighth-year league veteran averaged six points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 16.1 minutes per game. Adebayo's stats don't tell the full story because he was impactful on the defensive end. He also had a spectacular performance against South Sudan, finishing with 18 points, seven rebounds, two blocks, and shot 80 percent from the field, 66.7 percent from three-point range.
Adebayo is only one of two centers listed, alongside former MVP Joel Embiid. Given the projected roster, he'd be the clear favorite to be in the starting lineup. Embiid is not guaranteed to make the roster with his injury history. Adebayo has proven he can play any role asked of him alongside other stars.
The five-time All-Defensive center will be 31 years old by the time the 2028 Olympics arrive, but he'll bring tremendous impact and experience to the team. The event will be held in Los Angeles, in the Clippers' newly built Intuit Dome.
