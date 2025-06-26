ESPN's Shams Charania Expects Miami Heat To Pursue Star Forward In Offseason
The Miami Heat officially began their offseason Wednesday night, selecting Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis at No. 20. However, many expect Pat Riley to make more moves to improve the roster.
During ESPN's NBA draft coverage on Wednesday, insider Shams Charania reported the Heat are interested in acquiring Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga. He is set to hit restricted free agency.
Kuminga, 22, is expected to be one of the youngest free agents. While the Golden State Warriors have first rights in terms of offering a qualifying offer, the mid-season trade for Jimmy Butler signals there may not be a large role for Kuminga in their future plans.
Kuminga bet on himself prior to the beginning of the season when he denied a hefty contract extension from Golden State. The young forward would end up missing 31 games during the regular season. While this past season was not luckiest for the 2021 first-rounder, he should still command a contract worth over $100 million given his age and skillsets.
In Miami, Kuminga should have an expanded role compared to his last few seasons with the Warriors. Stephen Curry was obviously the focal point of their offensive identity, leaving Kuminga as a solid third or fourth scoring option behind other players such as Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins.
To acquire Kuminga, the Heat would need to part with some pieces through a sign-and-trade. Young rotational pieces like Jaime Jaquez Jr., Pelle Larsson or Nikola Jovic plus a salary filler such as Duncan Robinson or Terry Rozier could be on the move. If Pat Riley is willing to part with assets to land him in Miami, Kuminga could be a breakout candidate.