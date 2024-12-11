Miami Heat Receive High Votes For Top Front Office In The League

NBA executives voted on the top front offices in the league:



1.Oklahoma City Thunderhttps://t.co/QUkI7VfggX Celticshttps://t.co/XygofsXWVB Heat

4.Memphis Grizzlies

5.Minnesota Timberwolveshttps://t.co/41QpQgeQIt York Knicks

7.Orlando Magic

8.Cleveland Cavaliers

9.Golden… pic.twitter.com/0JEIN72Ak9