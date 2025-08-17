Miami Heat Reportedly Interested In Veteran Forward
The Miami Heat have conducted some business in the last couple of days, but not in the way that fans are hoping for. They shipped Haywood Highsmith in a salary-dumping trade to the Brooklyn Nets, then recently signed Dru Smith to a three-year, $7.9 million partially guaranteed contract. It's no secret that the organization's goal was to get under the luxury tax and save cap space for next summer.
The roster remains without a true backup center. It was reported that the Heat were interested in Kai Jones and conducted a workout, but nothing came to fruition. The lack of size will be a serious issue for the team next season. However, there may be another candidate in mind to address the problem.
It's also been reported that the Heat have expressed interest in Trey Lyles. He's a 10-year league veteran forward who can also play a small-ball center role. He's listed at 6-9 with a 7-3 wingspan.
Lyles spent last season with the Sacramento Kings and averaged 6.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, and shot 42 percent from the field, 34 percent from three-point range in 69 games played. His ability to space the floor with his three-point shooting, especially as a stretch big, would complement the Heat's offense significantly.
It doesn't matter if the Heat are expressing interest because there's a massive financial block in the way of getting a deal done. The organization can't offer Lyles a veteran minimum contract without going over the luxury tax, which they want to avoid. There was a clear path to do so until Smith's new contract became a factor.
Lyles is also a strong defender, which would've boosted the Heat's frontcourt depth. If their interest is serious enough to get a deal done before the season, they could waive and stretch Simone Fontecchio's contract.
The Heat can also play the patient game and wait until the second half of the season to sign Lyles to a veteran minimum contract and remain under the luxury tax. The team has an extra standard roster spot available that likely won't be occupied for the rest of the offseason.
It will be interesting to see how the season plays out for the Heat as they take a step back from contention and focus on the development of their younger players.
