Tyler Herro Sees Single Obstacle Holding Miami Heat Back From A Championship
The Miami Heat opting to avoid flashy improvements this offseason, unlike others in the Eastern Conference, is not dimming hope amongst the roster.
Heat guard Tyler Herro acknowledges the surrounding moves made by teams such as the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks but remains excited for the year.
“I’m really excited for this season. Obviously, there are a lot of teams in the East that think they have externally improved. But I think we’ve improved internally,” Herro told Forbes' Mat Issa.
The Heat's 'Big Four' of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Herro, and Terry Rozier can cause trouble for any defense in the league, but as Herro mentioned, health comes first. The quartet played roughly 71 percent of their possible games last season (234/328).
“It may look a little different, but we have young guys that we hope will continue to get better. Bam Adebayo and I are young guys who are starting to become full-fledged veterans in this league.," Herro said. "Terry Rozier is healthy now and ready to compete. Then you have Jimmy Butler, who is extra motivated after not being able to play in the playoffs last season.”
The Heat have yet to lift the Larry O'Brien trophy in the Butler era, but proved themselves a serious threat with multiple NBA Finals appearances since 2020.
Herro added, “We haven’t been healthy yet. But we feel like when we do get healthy, we have a very deep team – a team that is deep enough to make a run in the East and ultimately win the NBA title.”
MORE HEAT NEWS
NBA Analyst Sees Monster Season From Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler With Contract At Stake
All-Star Bam Adebayo Voices Frustration With NBA 2K On Social Media
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.
Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook HERE.