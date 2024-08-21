NBA Scout Weighs In On Miami Heat's Crowded Backcourt
The Miami Heat's backcourt is crowded with talent, leaving coach Erik Spoelstra with serious decisions to make for the regular season.
Tyler Herro, Terry Rozier, Duncan Robinson, Josh Richardson, and Alec Burks make up the group. Herro is two seasons removed from a Sixth Man of the Year campaign, which is the strongest argument for Robinson taking the starting job instead.
An NBA scout shared with Miami Heat On SI's Anthony Pasciolla their thoughts on the Heat's packed backcourt.
"I mean, personally, I think Herro should start," said an NBA scout who spoke on the condition of anonymity. "Herro doesn't need the ball in his hands, but he does go off script a lot. I love Terry. I think he's a little bit of everything, and I think they would be okay starting together."
The lone issue with this tandem at the helm is their lack of prowess on the defensive end. Neither is able to hold their own against elite talents, leaving the other three starters to make up for the slack. Herro and Rozier limit the Heat's options in the frontcourt, as it seems Haywood Highsmith would likely need to start over the versatile Nikola Jovic.
"But if you do that, you've got to have some presence because your frontcourt is small and neither are defensive stars as it is," the scout noted. "So that does put pressure on Bam. The Heat don't like to switch. Straight up, this is what we're going to do, we're the Heat! In many cases, that does help."
Robinson is a weak defender as well, but tends to bite on potential steals less than Herro while also exhibiting a bit more tenacity. Herro's ability to score inside the arc, along with confidence in his playmaking, could land him the starting spot.
