Miami Heat Rookie Kel'el Ware Here To "Soak Everything Up Like A Sponge"
Miami Heat draft pick Kel'el Ware is ready to get in the gym with frontcourt partner Bam Adebayo quickly as possible.
On Friday, he met with the South Florida media for the first time. Among the opening topics was playing alongside Adebayo, the Heat's three-time All-Star.
"It does not put a lot of pressure on me," Ware said. "It definitely encourages me to get more in the gym and get better, so that way i will be able to be by his side. If the opportunity presents itself where I am on the floor with Bam, [Tyler] Herro and [Jimmy] Butler. Those guys are already scorers."
Here's what else the rookie had to say in his introductory press conference:
On Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra:
"Its been crazy, but I'm enjoying it. To be around Pat Riley, who has been around. I'm definitely going to use this year and next year and how ever long I'm here to soak everything up like a sponge from coach Spo."
On Summer League in Las Vegas:
"I am looking forward to anything they can teach me to help me learn to be a better person and a better player, This is an organization that loves to compete and they will push me past my limits so I can be the best player I can be on the court."
On talents besides scoring and shot-blocking:
"I'm able to put the ball on the floor a little more and attack the defenders off the dribble. I am looking to showcase that."
