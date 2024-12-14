Miami Heat Rookie Kel’el Ware Is Biggest Winner of Thomas Bryant Trade
Miami Heat fans have been clamoring for rookie center Kel’el Ware, who is currently thriving in the G League, to get his opportunity at the NBA level.
It certainly seems like Ware is about to get his chance.
Miami reportedly agreed to trade backup center Thomas Bryant to the Indiana Pacers on Friday. Bryant, who averages 4.1 points and 3.2 rebounds in 11.5 minutes, becomes trade-eligible Sunday.
Miami and Indiana will swap future second-round picks.
Bryant’s impending departure could—and should—clear the way for Ware’s return. The No. 15 pick reported to the G League earlier this month and dominated his first two games, averaging 18.5 points and ten rebounds over 31 minutes for the Sioux Falls Skyforce. He recorded double-doubles both nights.
Ware averaged 2.4 points and 1.6 rebounds over the season’s first month-plus. However, his minutes decreased throughout November, and he regularly sat on the bench all night. He’d only played in five of Miami’s previous 10 games when he joined the Skyforce.
“I’m encouraged by the work he’s putting in,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said earlier this month.
Spoelstra has not indicated when Ware will rejoin the Heat. Miami is off until Monday’s road game at the Detroit Pistons.
All-Star Bam Adebayo is entrenched as the starting center. Veteran Kevin Love figures to earn extra minutes following the Bryant trade.
