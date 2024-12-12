Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler Open To Joining Rebuilding Eastern Conference Team
The most recent round of trade rumors linked Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler to three Western Conference teams: the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, and Houston Rockets.
That’s not to say Butler isn’t opposed to staying in the Eastern Conference. Far from it, in fact.
The New York Post reported Wednesday night Butler has “shown interest” in joining the Brooklyn Nets in the past. A source told The Post that Butler is still open to playing in Brooklyn.
Amid their latest rebuild, the Nets opened play Thursday at 10-14 and in eighth in the Eastern Conference. The Nets are widely expected to sell ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline, with Cam Johnson, Dennis Schröder, and Dorian Finney-Smith likely to move teams in the coming weeks.
Don’t expect to see any of those three in Miami just yet, though. The Post reported Nets general manager Sean Marks “isn’t believed” to be interested in buying at the deadline.
Butler hits unrestricted free agency next summer. It is unclear whether the Nets would pursue a 35-year-old forward who, barring a severe injury, will command significant money on the open market.
For his part, Butler isn’t bothered by the trade speculation.
“I actually like it,” Butler told reporters Wednesday. “It’s good to be talked about. I don’t think there’s (such a) thing as bad publicity—to a point. But, you know, somebody talks about me getting traded; it’s a lot.”
BUTLER’S AGENT BLASTS SHAMS
ESPN's Shams Charania broke the news on Tuesday that the Heat will listen to offers for the 35-year-old with the Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, and Golden State Warriors as his preferred landing spots. Charania followed this up with a report Wednesday evening that the Phoenix Suns are also among Butler's desired destinations.
Butler's agent, Bernie Lee, was quick to sound off on these reports from the ESPN and NBA Insider.
"Alright listen. I gave you a pass yesterday because I was busy but if you don’t stop putting my name on your complete and utter made up bull[expletive] because you know you normally arent worth my time to acknowledge.. (continued)," Lee wrote in a reply to Charania's post.
"I don’t know what I’m going to do because I’m a middle aged dad but just know it would indicate severe dislike. World… all this is fabricated. I have never and honestly it wouldn’t help me or the position I represent to do anything that’s been reported by said “journalist”."
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.