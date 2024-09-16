Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo Drops Not So Subtle Social Media Hint About A'ja Wilson
The speculated relationship saga between Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo and WNBA superstar A'ja Wilson continues.
Wilson, the Las Vegas Aces center, made history on Sunday by becoming the first WNBA player to score 1,000 points. She broke the single-season scoring record just a few days prior.
Adebayo not so subtlely expressed happiness for Wilson on social media. He posted to X, writing, "Hope everybody finds A’thousand reasons to smile on this lovely Sunday [smiling emoji]."
The comment section flooded with fans further speculating about a relationship between the two. While nothing is confirmed, this is far from Adebayo's first post about the Aces star. He previously endorsed Wilson for unanimous MVP of the WNBA.
It's undoubtedly the year of Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese for the league, but it still belongs to Wilson. And apparently Adebayo thinks so, too. Adebayo. He posted on X: "U'nanimous." It was an obvious play off the apostrophe in Wilson's first name just like the post prior. The MVP winner is announced in less than two weeks on Sept. 26.
Adebayo is also seeking some major hardware this season in Defensive Player of the Year after earning five consecutive All-Defensive Team selections. He was named to First Team for the first time in his career last year.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.