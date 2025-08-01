Miami Heat Rising Star Named 'Hidden Gem' Heading Into Season
The Miami Heat's guard rotation has been much improved this offseason. Tyler Herro looks to enter this season as the No. 1 scoring option following his breakout and the team added All-Star caliber guard Norman Powell through a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers. Miami also added Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis with its first-round selection in June.
While there are plenty of solid guards to now crowd the rotation, there is one guard who could be considered overlooked at the moment. Bleacher Report named guard Pelle Larsson as the Miami Heat's "hidden gem" this season.
"Pelle Larsson looked the part of a rotation player during his stints at the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer League, predominantly thanks to the ease with which he could make things happen when getting downhill," the article wrote. "There is a restrained burst to how he will go after defenders, with or without a ball screen. He is not overtly fast, but he deftly turns corners and burrows his way through openings."
Larsson was drafted in the second round of the 2024 draft. He quickly became a solid piece off the bench for a middling Heat roster. In 55 games last season, the Arizona product averaged 4.6 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 43.7 percent from the field. While those stats are not anything to jump off the page, he slightly shined in his limited opportunities. Now, with his rookie season under his belt, he could much improve.
"That knack for inciting and working through contact extends to the middle of the floor, where he's no stranger to putting defenders on his back hip and uncorking a floater," the article added. "The handle can run a little wide, but his overall live-dribble poise opens up opportunities for those playing beside him. And overall, he plays with the motor of a still-in-the-honeymoon-phase Jimmy Butler. Miami has room to experiment with on-ball creators thanks to the plug-and-playness of Tyler Herro and Norman Powell. If Larsson's most recent flashes are any indication, he should be among the one or two primary benefactors of that runway."