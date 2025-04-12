Inside The Heat

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Receives Spot-On Comparison To NBA Hall Of Famer

Shandel Richardson

Apr 11, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) brings the ball up court against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo has adjusted to coaches throughout his career.

At Kentucky, he accepted being a role player because he was on a star-studded team that included De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk. He willingly became an undersized center once he cracked the Heat's rotation.

So it's no surprise Adebayo has eased into playing power forward this season while developing a 3-point shot.


"It's always a process when players add some new dimension to their game," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "Bam was already working on this two years ago. It took some time to feel comfortable shooting in a game. 

Adebayo moved to power forward once the Heat added rookie Kel'el Ware to play center. While the production was inconsistent at times, Adebayo is finishing strong. He made at least one 3-pointer in the last 12 games, going 25 of 47 during the stretch.

Spoelstra is most impressed how Adebayo adapts to any situation. He compared it to Hall of Famer Chris Bosh, who went from post player to 3-point threat when he played for the Heat from 2010-16.

"What is common about both of them is there is a commitment to a constant evolution and improvement," Spoelstra said. "That's the thing that I really appreciate about Bam. He just goes to work and adds new things that can help your team." 

