Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Shouts Out A'ja Wilson's Career Night
Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo doesn’t hesitate to show love for his WNBA girlfriend, A’ja Wilson.
Wilson, the Las Vegas Aces forward, had a career night on Friday, posting 35 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists in a win over the Los Angeles Sparks. It marked the highest scoring-game of Wilson’s career.
Reacting to the performance on threads, Adebayo shared a video of Magic Johnson and captioned it “Ok big guard.”
Although their relationship only recently became public, Adebayo and Wilson have shown strong support for each other, even when they were just friends.
In 2023, Adebayo sat courtside to watch Wilson play, joined by fellow NBA players Donovan Mitchell, Grant Williams, and Torrey Craig.
A year later, when Wilson broke the WNBA’s single-season scoring record, Adebayo showed his support on social media, writing “U’nanimous”, a play on her first name, as he defended her case for Most Valuable Player.
Adebayo even wore a pair of A’One sneakers from A’ja’s Nike collection during a game against the Brooklyn Nets. The WNBA MVP reacted by saying, "It was super dope. It was a moment.”
In February of 2025, Wilson confirmed their relationship to People Magazine during NBA All-Star Weekend. Upon being asked about her valentine's day plan she responded by saying "My plans are here at NBA All-Star,” with Adebayo participating as a member of the 2025 NBA-All Star team.
It is also worth noting Adebayo and Wilson play similar positions on the court. Both are versatile forwards known for their impact on both offense and defense, making their pairing feel like a natural fit both on and off the floor.
