Miami Heat Positioned To Rise Despite NBA Insider's Middle-Tier Ranking
The Miami Heat have built a reputation of staying in the mix, even when they’re a middle-of-the-pack team. With a solid one-two punch in Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, along with young players poised to take the next step, they could be on the doorstep of emerging as a true contender in the Eastern Conference.
During an episode of The Zach Lowe Show, the NBA insider alongside Wosny Lambre discussed some scenarios.
The Heat came in eighth out of the 15 Eastern Conference teams. Lowe will not count out the team’s ability to climb out of the middle tier.
The Heat finished the regular season eighth in the Eastern Conference standings. Though only earning a spot in the Play-In tournament, All-Star's Herro and Adebayo each had strong individual seasons to reflect on.
In his first All-Star season, Herro averaged 23.9 points, 5.5 assists, and 5.2 rebounds over 77 games. Adebayo, a three-time All-Star, contributed 18.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 4.3 assist on 48.5 percent shooting from the field.
For the Heat to take the next step their younger players will need to make a greater impact. That includes forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. who had a down year after entering the season a potential Sixth Man of the Year candidate
Center Kel'el Ware is also expected to step into a larger role following a solid rookie season in which he averaged 9.3 points and 7.4 rebounds.
If the Heat's All-Star duo, along with key young contributors, can take a step forward, the team could make a significant leap next season.
