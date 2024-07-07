Inside The Heat

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Using Summer To Work On Another Part Of Game

Adebayo started taking more three-point shots toward the end of last season. He is now working on his sharpshooting from behind the arc during U.S. Olympic team practices.

Scott Salomon

May 1, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) shoots against Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the first quarter of game five of the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
May 1, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) shoots against Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the first quarter of game five of the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports / Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo apparently wants to pick up where he left off last season.

A video posted on X showed him working on his corner three-point shot during an Olympic team practice Saturday.

In the latter part of last season Adebayo took and made more three point shots than he ever has in his career. He had a streak of hitting a three-pointer in seven of nine games, going 9-of-16 during the stretch.

Last season Adebayo averaged a career-high 0.6 three-point attempts.

Opponents generally give Adebayo plenty of room to take the shot behind the arc because of his limited shooting..

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, an assistant coach with the Olympic squad, said last season he would rather see Adebayo take his long-range shots from the top of the arc as opposed to the perimeter. He said the Heat have more than enough shooters on the perimeter and the offense goes through Adebayo playing at the top of the key.

If Adebayo averaged a few triples a game it would help with the Heat's spacing on the Court. It would mean the defenders would have to take Adebayo's outside shot seriously and defend him closer on the perimeter or up high at the top of the arc. It could then open up a lane for one of his teammates for an easy layup, should he pass on the shot.

Scott Salomon is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at scottsalomon67@gmail.com.

Follow our updates and coverage on Facebook

Published |Modified
Scott Salomon

SCOTT SALOMON

Scott Salomon joined FanNation on Sports Illustrated in April 2024 covering breaking news and analysis for the Miami Dolphins channel. In June he joined Inside the Heat and Back in the Day NBA. Scott is based in South Florida and has been covering the local and national sports scene for 35 years. Scott has covered and has been credentialed for the Super Bowl, the NFL Combine, various Orange Bowls and college football championship games. Scott was also credentialed for the NBA All-Star game and covered the Miami Heat during their first six seasons for USA TODAY. Scott is a graduate of the University of Miami School of Communication and the St. Thomas University School of Law. Scott has two sons and his hobbies include watching sports on television and binge watching shows on various streaming services. Twitter: @ScottSalomonNFL