Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Using Summer To Work On Another Part Of Game
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo apparently wants to pick up where he left off last season.
A video posted on X showed him working on his corner three-point shot during an Olympic team practice Saturday.
In the latter part of last season Adebayo took and made more three point shots than he ever has in his career. He had a streak of hitting a three-pointer in seven of nine games, going 9-of-16 during the stretch.
Last season Adebayo averaged a career-high 0.6 three-point attempts.
Opponents generally give Adebayo plenty of room to take the shot behind the arc because of his limited shooting..
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, an assistant coach with the Olympic squad, said last season he would rather see Adebayo take his long-range shots from the top of the arc as opposed to the perimeter. He said the Heat have more than enough shooters on the perimeter and the offense goes through Adebayo playing at the top of the key.
If Adebayo averaged a few triples a game it would help with the Heat's spacing on the Court. It would mean the defenders would have to take Adebayo's outside shot seriously and defend him closer on the perimeter or up high at the top of the arc. It could then open up a lane for one of his teammates for an easy layup, should he pass on the shot.
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at scottsalomon67@gmail.com.