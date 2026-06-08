The NBA draft is quickly approaching, and the clock may be ticking for the biggest storyline of the offseason. The Milwaukee Bucks have stated that they would like to have clarity on Giannis Antetokounmpo's future before the June 24 NBA Draft.

Multiple reports have said that if Giannis does not agree to an extension with the Bucks, the organization will ultimately trade him before draft night. We are only two weeks away from the draft, and speculation around Giannis and the Miami Heat is intensifying.

According to ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst, the one franchise that continues to stand above the rest is the Miami Heat.

"The team to watch here is Miami. ... Giannis, I think, wants to be in Miami."



- @WindhorstESPN on the Giannis sweepstakes



(Via @GetUpESPN ) pic.twitter.com/xPNxqbrQhG — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 8, 2026

"The team to watch here is Miami. ... Giannis, I think, wants to be in Miami," Windhorst recently said while discussing the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes.

Windhorst Likes Miami's Trade Package

The Heat have been linked to Antetokounmpo since the February NBA Trade Deadline. Windhorst endorsing the Miami Heat is huge, and he went a step further by highlighting why Miami remains such a serious threat to acquire Giannis.

Windhorst believes the Heat have a valuable package and that they possess a range of assets that could pique Milwaukee's interest. Windhorst noted that the Heat's offer checks a lot of boxes, particularly given former All-Star Tyler Herro and the No. 13 overall pick in what many evaluators consider a strong draft class. Herro, a Milwaukee native, would return home and instantly become the Bucks’ best offensive weapon. Herro has averaged over 20 points per game for the last five seasons.

Heat Have More Than Just Herro

Herro would be the centerpiece, but the Heat do have other interesting assets as well. Kel’el Ware, in my opinion, is the most intriguing piece in the package. He showed flashes of becoming a potential long-term starting center and possible All-Star. Kel’el is only twenty-two years old, and the sky is the limit for the talented seven-foot center.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. is another useful piece that the Heat can offer. Jaquez finished runner-up for the Sixth Man of the Year award. He would be a great rotational player for the Bucks. The Heat’s package offers a combination of young talent and draft capital that should satisfy the Bucks' organizational goals.

All Eyes On Milwaukee

The biggest question remains: will Giannis agree to sign an extension with the Bucks, or will the Bucks be forced to trade their two-time MVP and Finals MVP? Milwaukee has insisted it wants to keep Giannis as its franchise cornerstone. Only time will tell what happens, and as we get closer to the NBA Draft, we get closer to an answer.