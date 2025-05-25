Miami Heat's Jaime Jaquez Jr. Recalls Early NBA Memories
Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. took some time to reflect on his early NBA career.
During an interview with Garage Closes at 9 podcast, Jaquez spoke about transitioning from college to the NBA and looked back at some of his standout matchups throughout his first two seasons.
Jaquez emphasized the transition from highschool to college feels different than the jump from college to the NBA, as the business side of things become a significant factor.
“Going from high school to college, the love for basketball is so high. You’re playing with the guys that you are surrounded by every single day, and you really create that bond and brotherhood by just being around those guys every day,” Jaquez exclaimed.
“Then the moment you get to the NBA, it's almost like a shock,” he continued. “You're like, okay, this is something completely different. This is really a business. It's a job. My love for basketball hasn't changed. I think my perception of basketball has really changed.”
Then came his transition on the court in which he was matched up with premiere players at his position. Jaquez cited former Heat player LeBron James and others as his most memorable assignments during his first year in the league.
“I think LeBron is probably the most cliche, but it's also the most obvious answer. When you see him warming up and you're going face to face against him, it's really like a surreal moment because he's the guy that all of us have looked up to. He's been the face of the league ever since I've been alive. And to now play against him, that was one of the craziest moments of my career," Jaquez said.
