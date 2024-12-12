Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler Gives Back to Alma Mater Amid Trade Talks
Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler isn’t letting trade speculation keep him from being charitable this holiday season.
Butler and Tyler Junior College (Texas) announced Wednesday night the school now has a Li-Ning uniform and sneaker sponsorship deal. Butler, a Texas native played at Tyler in 2007-08 before spending his final three college seasons at Marquette.
The new Apache jerseys feature the Butler logo and signature JB Buckets shoe. He signed with Li-Ning in 2020.
“He is the absolute best,” Tyler assistant coach Mitch Marquis posted on X (formerly Twitter). “We are so appreciative and thankful. Will always be my favorite NBA player.”
Butler averaged 18.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists during his lone season with the Apache.
Butler’s Christmas gift comes amid the latest round of trade rumors. ESPN reported earlier this week the Heat are open to listening to offers for the 35-year-old forward. NBA insider Shams Charania linked Butler to the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, and Houston Rockets. He later added the Phoenix Suns as a possible suitor.
Butler addressed the trade rumors Wednesday. Reporters asked if money matters to Butler, who hits unrestricted free agency next summer and has a $52.2 million player option for 2025-26.
“My kids matter,” Butler replied. “My happiness matters. My well-being matters, and my family matters. Right now, it’s all about staying healthy and playing basketball; I think I’ve done that so far, so let’s see what happens.”
MORE BUTLER COVERAGE
Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler Open To Joining Rebuilding Eastern Conference Team
Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler Vaguely Addresses Latest Trade Rumors
Proposed Trade Sends Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler To Rising Contender
Heat Could Part With Jimmy Butler In Favor Of Warriors' Forward Duo In Blockbuster Trade
MORE HEAT NEWS
Trade Proposal: Should Miami Heat Take Risk On Acquiring Injury-Plagued Guard?
Trade Proposal: Miami Heat Swap All-Star For No. 1 Pick In Controversial Deal
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.