Miami Heat's Kevin Love Makes Heartfelt Tribute On Father's Day

Shandel Richardson

Mar 3, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18)defends Miami Heat forward Kevin Love (42) during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images
Miami Heat player Kevin Love had a strong relationship with his father, Bob, who also played in the NBA.

Bob Love passed away earlier this year, meaning this is the son's first Father's Day without his Dad. Kevin Love revealed his feelings about during an emotional post of Instagram.

"This is the first Father’s Day without my Dad which makes his absence feel even heavier," Love wrote. Now that he is gone - today is about love, grief, and the strength of memories."

Stan Love, who also played forward in the league, was drafted by Baltimore Bullets in in the 1971 draft. He was the No. 9 pick, averaging 6.8 points and four rebounds in four seasons.

This season, Love did not travel with the Heat on several occasions because of his father's health. He did not play in the first round against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Heat lost in five games. Love, a future Hall of Famer, continued to show more support for his father on social media.

"Today, I don’t just mourn the loss. I honor the sadness," Love wrote on Instagram. "I celebrate the love. I carry his example with me. And I always will. Happy Father’s Day, Dad. Thanks for showing up and showing the way."

