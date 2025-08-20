Miami Heat's Latest Offseason Addition Has Developmental Player Possibility
The Miami Heat have a knack for developing players from the G League and the undrafted. Some recent success stories include Duncan Robinson, Max Strus and Haywood Highsmith. All worked their way up from two-way contracts to solid rotation players before earning big contracts.
The Heat may have their latest project in guard Jahmir Young, who was recently signed to a two-way contract. The news was first reported by Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.
Young spent last season with the Chicago Bulls, playing mostly in the G League. He enters camp with the idea of becoming that next hidden gem for coach Erik Spoelstra and team president Pat Riley.
HEAT ROOKIE MAKES BOLD STATEMENT ABOUT SEASON
Kasparas Jakucionis certainly said exactly what Udonis Haslem wanted to hear.
The 19-year-old Miami Heat first round pick, while recording an episode of "The OGs Show" with Haslem (and fellow former Heat champion Mike Miller) back in July in Las Vegas, was asked what he wanted for his first NBA season.
His answer: "Championship."
Haslem won three of those (2006, 2012, 2013), but the current Heat are not currently in those contending conversations for the 2025-26 season. And it's unclear at this stage how much Jakucionis will be contributing to whatever it is the Heat do actually accomplish this season.
The rookie struggled throughout much of summer league offensively, especially with his shot and with getting by defenders -- though he did have one breakout game (which just happened to come the day before he did the OGs interview). The Heat still have high hopes for him, after taking him 20th in June, but they also have a crowded backcourt, bolstered by the offseason addition of Norman Powell and the re-signings of defensive standouts Davion Mitchell and Dru Smith.
Signs coming out of Heat quarters point to Jakucionis spending some time in Sioux Falls, getting to run a G-League team, prior to getting any significant action on the NBA level.
While Erik Spoelstra is not opposed to playing rookies -- Kel'el Ware worked his way into the starting lineup last season, a year after Jaime Jaquez Jr. made the All-Rookie team -- it's a little different with a point guard this raw. If he's leading a team to the championship, it's more likely the Skyforce.