Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Fires Back At Darius Garland's Suspect Defense
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro was criticized for his defense the moment he was drafted in 2019.
Herro is used to it but has no problem standing up for himself, especially when called out by questionable defenders.
On Friday, he responded to comments made by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland after Game 2. Garland suggested Herro was a liability on defense.
Here's how Herro responded after practice.
"I mean, it's cool," Herro said. "At the end of the day, it's competitive, but somebody who doesn't play defense. shouldn't be talking either. He don't play any defense and we'll see that [Saturday]."
Herro said he refused to use Garland's comments as motivation. He has more than enough of that inside Kaseya Center.
"Yeah, I have enough fuel in me and in this locker room, around the organization and the building," Herro said. "I don't need any fuel from that guy over there."
Rather than getting into verbal sparring matches in the media, the Heat are just focused on regrouping in the series. They need a victory Saturday in Game 3 to keep things interesting. A 3-0 deficit almost certainly guarantees a second straight exit in the first round from the Eastern Conference playoffs. Last year they lost to the eventual champion Boston Celtics.
