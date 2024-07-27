Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro Reveals Revamped Look On Social Media
It appears Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro took a step back and reevaluated himself this offseason.
The former Sixth Man of the Year accomplished this through a physical change. Herro posted to his Instagram story Friday evening, revealing his new hairstyle: a buzz cut. The picture was followed by another photo of Herro rocking a durag during his days with the Kentucky Wildcats. It was captioned “Getting my waves together.”
He isn’t the only star athlete to make a drastic hair change, as Cincinnati Bengals quarterback showed up to training camp rocking a blonde buzz cut.
Now it's time for Herro to transform himself on the court. Last year's campaign was full of injuries as well as shooting inconsistencies. He appeared in just 42 games, knocking down 44.1 percent of his shots. The public can realize the score-first gene within him, but Herro's yet to put the trait into motion.
If veteran star Jimmy Butler heads elsewhere next summer, Herro will have no choice other than stepping up behind All-Star Bam Adebayo. He’s averaged more than 20 points in three consecutive seasons, proving his ability to score at a high volume. Alternatively, a promising season from Butler could result in a change of scenery for Herro.
The Heat guard making major strides in the upcoming season could turn ‘Buzz Cut Herro’ into a permanent look.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.
Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook HERE.