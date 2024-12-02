Miami Heat’s Upcoming Tough Schedule Against Good Quality Teams
The Miami Heat travel to Boston on Monday night to face the Celtics, the defending NBA champions.
It is a major challenge for the Heat, as their matchup with the Celtics marked the start of many games against good teams this week such as the Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, and Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Heat hold a 1-5 record against teams with a winning record this season. These games will either make or break the team. Can they rise to the occasion and take on the challenge?
“Might as well it’s on the schedule,” Heat center Bam Adebayo said. “You can’t hide. That’s the thing I love about the NBA. You are going to play people. You’re going to play the good teams, you are going to play the bad teams, and then you see where you are.”
Jimmy Butler’s health is a cause for concern, and it’s always a tough when he’s not on the floor.
“I’m cool,” Butler said. “I’m a little banged up ain’t nothing new.”
Butler has already missed four of the Heat’s first 18 games this season because of a sprained ankle.
“We’ll see how I feel when I wake up in the morning,” Butler said. “Get all the treatment I can get, and hopefully, I’m ready to rock.”
It’s not going to be easy for the Heat. Later this month, the Heat also have to play against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic, and Houston Rockets.
To win against these quality teams, they must play great Heat basketball for 48 minutes. Also, Tyler Herro will need to lead the offense in scoring. He must continue to play the way he’s been playing.
Herro has scored 20 or more points in 12 of the Heat’s first 18 games this season.
On Sunday, he passed Tim Hardaway for second on the Heat’s all-time list for three-pointers.
