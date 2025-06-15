Miami Heat Should Know By NBA Draft If Kevin Durant Is On Board
The Phoenix Suns are ready to move on from Kevin Durant soon as possible.
That means the Miami Heat will know within days if Durant is Pat Riley's next "whale" landing. According to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, the Suns are quickly trying to make a deal.
Fischer wrote, "Multiple people with knowledge of Durant's situation, meanwhile, have indicated in recent days that Phoenix indeed intends to trade the NBA's No. 8 all-time leading scorer no later than the NBA Draft on June 25 ... and preferably sooner."
The Heat are high on the Durant trade list because they have plenty of assets to offer. They could work out a deal without having to give up All-Stars Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro. This would allow them to have a Big Three of Durant, Adebayo and Herro. Even at 36, Durant is still one of the elite scorers in the league. Last year he averaged 26.6 points.
Fischer wrote, "The Heat can send various starting-level players to Phoenix —Andrew Wiggins and Duncan Robinson stand out as two notables — and have three tradeable first-round picks: No. 20 later this month in addition to first-rounders in 2030 and 2032. Minnesota, by comparison, can only offer the No. 17 pick in this month's draft to Phoenix."
MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS
Superstar Or Not, Udonis Haslem Warns Incoming Players About Heat Culture
Udonis Haslem Gives Reason It's Too Early To Write Off Indiana Pacers In NBA Finals
Dwyane Wade Grants Ultimate Honor To Oklahoma City Thunder’s Stifling Defense