Miami Heat Star Named 'Realistic' Trade Target For Young Western Conference Team
The Miami Heat look like an average team a few weeks into the regular season, meaning they need to pick a direction for their future.
Either make a blockbuster trade at February's deadline to help compete for a championship next to Jimmy Butler or begin to retool around Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro. The Heat are not as concerning as the Milwaukee Bucks or Philadelphia 76ers at No. 10 in the Eastern Conference, but also don't appear a threat to the reigning champion Boston Celtics or other title favorites.
If the Heat's front office decides moving on from Butler is their preferred approach, the Houston Rockets are a team to look out for. Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes named Butler as the 'realistic' trade target for the Rockets.
"Houston has a glut of young players who need rotation minutes and may not be able to accommodate them this season. Butler could be had for two or three of them in a consolidation trade. The trick would be figuring out which combination of Amen Thompson, Reed Sheppard, Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason or Cam Whitmore would be outgoing," Hughes wrote. "The Rockets should probably take Thompson, Sheppard and Smith off the table."
Hughes hit one point spot on: do not include the rookie Sheppard in any deal that doesn't land them Giannis Antetokounmpo. Outside of the former Kentucky Wildcat, Houston's front office should have the willingness to part with any pieces of their roster to add Butler.
With the addition of the 35-year-old, the Rockets could join the crowd of contenders in the Western Conference.
