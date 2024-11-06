Goran Dragic Names $68 Million Guard As NBA's Most Underrated European Player
Retired Miami Heat icon Goran Dragic is from Slovenia, leading him to take quite the interest in European basketball talent.
The international strength in the NBA skyrocketed in recent years, with superstars Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece), Luka Doncic (Slovenia), and Nikola Jokic (Serbia). These players with MVPs, championships, and scoring titles under the belt all receive serious amounts of praise.
However, there's others from around the globe more than deserving of recognition. Dragic shared with Miami Heat On SI's Anthony Pasciolla that Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is the most underappreciated European talent.
"I'm not going to say Giannis, Luka, Jokic because you have two MVPs and two guys that won NBA rings," Dragic said. "I think Luka is good on his way to achieve that."
"But I'm going to say who really impresses me, and he's a good friend of mine, and I love watching him is Bogdan Bogdanovic," Dragic shared. "I think his game is really underrated. He can shoot, he can create, you can put him in pick and rolls, he can play really well and he's shown that."
Bogdanovic is sidelined with a hamstring injury after appearing in the Hawks' season opener. He's expected to miss roughly a month. Fans have much to look forward to with his return, as he's coming off a season with career-highs in points (16.9) and steals (1.2).
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.