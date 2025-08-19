Miami Heat Star Sees NBA 2K Rating Drop Ahead Of Next Season
The Miami Heat head into next season with a shaken-up roster, as well as shaken up expectations, with their leading scorer Tyler Herro at the center of it all.
NBA 2K is slowly dropping their Top 100 ratings ahead of NBA 2K26, where Herro saw his rating drop by two points, going from a rating of 88 overall on NBA 2K25 to now an 86 overall rating, (one spot below former co-star Jimmy Butler).
The 25 year-old guard was a first-time All-Star in 2024-2025, finishing the regular season averaging 23.9 points, 5.5 assists and 5.2 rebounds, converting on 47 percent of his shots and 37.5 percent of his threes.
However, what could be part of the reason for the lower rating is, for the second consecutive year as the main scoring option, Herro struggled in the Playoffs. Herro averaged 17.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists in the Heat's historically bad first round series, converting on just 41 percent of his field goals and 31 percent of his threes.
The season before, with former Butler sidelined due to injury, Herro averaged 16.8 points, 5.4 assists and 3.6 rebounds, shooting 38.5 percent from the field and 34 percent from three in the five-game series against the Boston Celtics.
Perhaps there is some projection being done, wherein NBA 2K is essentially predicting that, with the offseason trade for scorer Norman Powell, Herro's production will come down a bit. Powell is coming off a career year is looking for a new contract.
NBA Champion Believes Miami Heat Will Be Contenders Next Season
Almost four months ago, the Miami Heat were the victims of the one of the most brutal first round sweeps in NBA history. With the team's offseason nearing a close, it seems that some out there believe the team has more potential than even many of the fans do.
"This year they a contender. The Heat gonna be a contender this year. I like them," Jeff Teague said, on his show Club 520. "I mean, in addition to Norman Powell, I think Bam gonna take a leap, and then Tyler Herro, he got a little chip on his shoulder. I never count [Andrew Wiggins] out."
"But I just think Tyler Herro gonna take a leap because people came at him, people gunned at him, you know what I mean?," Teague said. When his co-hosts asked what Herro can do to take another leap after a career year, Teague responded. "I'm talking about defensively."
Herro averaged 23.9 points, 5.5 assists and 5.2 rebounds last season, which led to his first ever All-Star selection. Powell, his new co-star, almost made his first All-Star team last year, averaging just under 24 points per game for the 50-32 Los Angeles Clippers before All-Star weekend.
"They do," Teague said, agreeing with his co-host's opinion that the Heat have 'people on the roster that can hoop'. "I like Miami."
The Heat's offseason consisted of trading for Powell, re-signing Davion Mitchell, drafting Kasparas Jakučionis with the 20th pick, trading Duncan Robinson for Simone Fontecchio and trading away Haywood Highsmith (and a second-rounder) to get below the luxury tax line.