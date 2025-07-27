Miami Heat Superstar Labeled 'Overrated' Ahead Of Potential Contract Extension
After a solid offseason, the Miami Heat look to be guided by two All-Star talents this season. Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo have been franchise cornerstones over the past number of seasons. While both have earned All-Star nods, the most recent All-Star is receiving polarizing criticism.
Bleacher Report named Tyler Herro the second most overrated player in the NBA. Herro is eligible for a contract extension in Oct. prior to the beginning of the season.
"The defensive limitations with Herro have been obvious for ages, but the hope was that his offensive prowess could overcome them," the article wrote. "He's just not a high-end first option—at least not when he's up against playoff defenses—or built to handle the building block role Miami has thrust upon him (perhaps due to a dearth of alternatives). Scoring guards who are subpar defenders and no better than secondary playmakers have seen their value torpedo in the modern NBA. And yet, ESPN's Bobby Marks predicted that come October, Herro will put pen to paper on a three-year, $149.7 million contract extension."
Early on last season, Herro was viewed as one of the league's best breakout players. He earned his first All-Star nod after posting career-highs in multiple statistical categories. A former Sixth Man of the Year, Herro flourished in his new role as a primary scorer in the backcourt after the disappointing play from Terry Rozier. However, as the season closed, his defensive liabilities became more visible and now he is viewed as a player that could be overpaid for what he provides.