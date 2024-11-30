Inside The Heat

Miami Heat Urged To Cut Ties With Terry Rozier In Favor Of Unpredictable Bulls Guard

Nov 26, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier (2) celebrates with guard Tyler Herro (14) after scoring against the Milwaukee Bucks during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Nov 26, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier (2) celebrates with guard Tyler Herro (14) after scoring against the Milwaukee Bucks during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Miami Heat's fanbase is starting to grow tired of guard Terry Rozier's lackluster play.

After landing with the Heat at last year's trade deadline, Rozier appeared well on track for a strong campaign. Instead, the former Charlotte Hornet has only scored 20 or more points once this regular season.

If the Heat decide to listen to their community and cut ties with him, the fanbase has a perfect replacement idea. Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer reported the Chicago Bulls are willing to part with former No. 2 pick and unpredictable guard Lonzo Ball.

“No surprise, then, that Bulls executives, according to league sources, have been messaging to rival front offices that they are willing to discuss the majority of their roster in trade talks leading up to the Feb. 6 trade deadline," Fischer wrote on The Stein Line. "Most notably, sources say, Chicago has expressed a desire to move LaVine, Vučević and Ball."

Heat fans wasted no time calling for the front office to acquire Ball, with one fan writing, "Miami should cut their loses with Rozier and try to make this deal." The reply gathered more than 100,000 views, and few disagreed with the idea in the comments.

Ball undoubtedly fits the mold the Heat are searching for in a backcourt partner for Tyler Herro, but the health concerns loom large for the former Los Angeles Laker.

