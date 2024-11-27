Why Are The Heat Strangely Absent From Trade Rumors Around Nets Star?
The Miami Heat's trade for Terry Rozier is not going as planned, meaning a departure could come much sooner than originally anticipated.
The goal was to flood the backcourt with offense between Rozier and Tyler Herro, but it has gone according to plan. Milwaukee Bucks star guard Damian Lillard recorded 37 points and 12 assists on 10 of 17 shooting against the Heat on Tuesday.
If the front office is already prepared to deal Rozier at the trade deadline, it makes much more sense to target a defensive-minded guard. This is likely the primary reason the Heat are not involved in the rumors surrounding Brooklyn Nets star Cam Thomas.
Thomas is a scoring machine for the Nets, averaging 24.7 points on 46.1 percent shooting and 38.9 percent from three-point range. The Athletic's Sam Amick recently made clear the Nets' plan for the remainder of the year, writing, "League sources say the rebuilding Nets are expected to be open for business... [Cam Thomas] is widely considered to be available."
Thomas is seemingly drawing interest from teams including the Bucks and Orlando Magic, but the Heat are nowhere to be found in reports. Hopefully it's because the coaching staff and front office realized the error in their ways.
The roster needs a strong defensive guard next to Herro.
