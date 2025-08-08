Miami Heat Veteran Forward To Miss Training Camp With Injury
The Miami Heat's offseason has been quiet after the acquisition of Norman Powell in a three-team trade. The front office isn't expected to make any more major changes to the roster and enter the season with the group they have. The team always leans on its defensive values, but they've taken a hit to one of their best defenders.
The Heat announced that forward Haywood Highsmith underwent successful surgery to repair a meniscal tear in his right knee. He suffered the injury while training in Baltimore, his hometown, and is expected to be out for eight-to-10 weeks.
Highsmith is one of the franchise's recent undrafted success stories. After a couple of years in Europe, the Heat originally signed him to a couple of 10-day contracts in 2022, then stuck around under a standard contract. Last summer, Highsmith re-signed with the organization on a two-year, $10.8 million deal.
The Heat values his defensive tenacity, ability to guard multiple positions, and growth offensively. Last season, Highsmith averaged a career high in points, 6.5 per game, along with 3.4 rebounds, and shot 45.8 percent from the field, 38.2 percent from three-point range. He's grown into an impactful rotation player, always willing to do what is asked of him.
Given Highsmith's timeline, he should be returning to action around the start of the preseason, which means he'll be sidelined for the entirety of training camp. Unfortunate news, but the organization will help him in his rehab process and come back ready for the season.
More Miami Heat News
Miami Heat Acquire Norman Powell In Astonishing Trade
Miami Heat Still Have Gaping Hole After Norman Powell Trade
Tyler Herro-Norman Powell Backcourt Is A Thing For Miami Heat
NBA Veteran Isn't Buying Into Norman Powell Hype With Miami Heat