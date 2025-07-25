Miami Heat Were Positioning Themselves To Make Late-Summer Trade
There is plenty of speculation of the Miami Heat is planning to make another move. After missing out of Kevin Durant during free agency, they traded for Norman Powell from the Los Angeles Lakers.
With team president Pat Riley still having flexibility, the Heat attempted to make another move. According to NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, they made a play for Washington Wizards guard Marcus Smart.
"There were some talks between Miami and Washington about Marcus Smart," Fischer said. "I think there was framework being contemplated about Marcus Smart being traded for Terry Rozier at one point in time."
Smart eventually landed with the Los Angeles Lakers, joining LeBron James and Luka Doncic.
HEAT FANS GET RARE OPPORTUNITY
Heat All-Star Bam Adebayo is giving fans a once in a lifetime opportunity. He is set to hold an event that allows fans to train with him from Aug. 14-18 at BodyHoliday in Saint Lucia.
“This program is a way to share what helps me stay focused — on and off the court — and how that approach can be adapted into someone else’s routine,” Adebayo said to the Carib Journal. “Especially in a setting like BodyHoliday, where wellness is part of the environment.”
BodyHoliday is a beach resort that focuses on wellness. Fans get this experience with Adebayo at rates that start at $799 per night, which includes daily spa treatment. Adebayo is also a hosting a meet-and-greet for participants.
It is likely the last getaway for Adebayo, who begins his ninth season NBA season this fall. The Heat open training camp in late September. A three-time All-Star, Adebayo hopes to lead them to another postseason appearance. Last year they won in the Play-In Tournament before losing to the No. 1 seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.